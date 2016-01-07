Jan 7 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index fell to
its lowest since mid-2013 on Thursday, as panic from China's 7
percent market free-fall spilled over the border.
The Hang Seng index dropped 3.1 percent, to
20,333.34, the lowest close since July 2013.
The China Enterprises Index tumbled 4.2 percent, to
8,753.97 points, a closing level not seen since October 2011.
All main sectors fell, with sentiment soured by the fresh
slump in mainland equities.
China's benchmark CSI300 index collapsed 7 percent
after less than 30 minutes of trading, triggering the circuit
breaker mechanism that halted share transactions for the day.
The tumble in China was triggered by a further weakening in
the yuan, gloomy prospects for China's economy and fears of an
equity supply glut when a share-sales ban expires on Friday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)