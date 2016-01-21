HONG KONG Jan 21 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Thursday after an afternoon sell-off in mainland China markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.8 percent to 18,542.15 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 percent to 7,835.64 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.7 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)