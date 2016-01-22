Jan 22 Hong Kong shares enjoyed some respite from a savage selloff in recent weeks, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index jumping nearly 3 percent on Friday, its best performance in over three months.

The market stepped off Thursday's 3-1/2-year lows, spurred by rebounding global equity markets and higher oil prices.

The Hang Seng index rose 2.9 percent, to 19,080.51, its best performance since last October.

The China Enterprises Index gained 3.4 percent, to 8,104.98 points.

However, for the week, Hang Seng was down 2.3 percent. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)