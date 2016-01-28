BRIEF-India's Gateway Distriparks March-qtr profit down about 36 pct
* Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qvTExr) Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Hong Kong shares were firm on Thursday despite renewed panic selling on the mainland.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 19,195.83, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 8,028.58 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Hangfat Ginseng, down 91.4 percent to HK$0.03; CCT Land, down 4.0 percent to HK$0.02 and Jun Yang Financial, down 2.1 percent to HK$0.05.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run IDBI Bank reported fourth-quarter net loss widened to 32 billion rupees ($495.1 million) as bad loans soared, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.