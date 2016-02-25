Feb 25 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as investor sentiment soured after a tumble in mainland China stocks.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent to 18,888.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.4 percent, to 7,871.94 points.

China stocks tumbled more than 6 percent, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market's recent rebound.

All main sectors in Hong Kong fell.

