March 4 Hong Kong shares rose to a eight-week closing high on Friday, capping a bullish week on an upbeat note, as global equity markets continued to strengthen on higher oil and commodity prices.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 20,176.70, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.0 percent, to 8,557.69 points. Both indexes closed at their highest level since Jan 8.

For the week, the Hang Seng rose 4.2 percent and HSCE 6.5 percent.

Energy and resources shares led the benchmark index higher.

