US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
March 14 Hong Kong stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, aided by sharp gains in mainland shares and a rally in global markets as oil prices climbed further.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 20,435.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 8,686.27 points
Most sectors rose, with the property sector up over 2 percent.
China Vanke Co Ltd surged 10 percent to a two-month high, after the Chinese developer said its 2015 core profit grew 13 percent to a record, and that it would buy assets of state-owned Shenzhen Metro Group via a share placement. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* India's Tata Sons appoints Shuva Mandal as group general counsel Source text for Eikon: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Shuva Mandal as the Group General Counsel. Mr. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017. As a prelude to his retirement next year, Mr. Bharat Vasani, the current Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. Accordingly, Mr. Vasani will continue with the group