March 21 - Hong Kong shares edged up on Monday after mainland markets were buoyed by an announcement that the state margin lender would resume some of its short-term lending business and cut borrowing costs for brokerages.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 20,684.15, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 8,928.65 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)