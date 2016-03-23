March 21 - Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower on Wednesday as investors in Asia weighed signs of economic warming but remained on the sidelines after deadly bomb attacks in Brussels.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 20,615.23 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent to 8,873.33.

The total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Editing by Kim Coghill)