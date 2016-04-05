UPDATE 1-Trump budget wants to halve oil stockpile, open Arctic refuge to drilling
* Stretched over 10 years, that would be 95,000 barrels per day
April 5 - Hong Kong's main stock index posted its biggest loss in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, touching a one-month low, as the energy sector tumbled against a backdrop of slumping crude oil prices and mixed messages on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
The Hang Seng Index had its worst day since Feb. 25, dropping 1.6 percent to 20,177.00. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent, to 8,679.04 points.
The Hong Kong market tracked falls in most Asian markets, despite mainland market indexes advancing to near three-month highs on Beijing's policy support.
Stocks fell across the board, with the energy sector falling the most.
Oil giants including Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC dropped sharply after oil prices shed more than 2 percent overnight, which brought Brent to one-month lows. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
KUWAIT, May 23 Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that global oil producers would discuss at their meeting this week whether to extend output cuts for six months or nine months, because not all were on board for nine.