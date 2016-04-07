April 7 Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher
on Thursday as investors sought cues for direction ahead of
China's March economic data.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 20,266.05,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to
8,647.33 points.
Over the next week, China will release some key economic
data for March, which will be closely monitored by investors to
assess the country's economic health.
Most sectors in Hong Kong, including IT and
utilities were firm, but financial and
property shares weakened.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker
ZTE Corp tumbled 11.6 percent as trading resumed for
the first time since the U.S. Commerce Department imposed export
restrictions on the firm last month for allegedly violating
sanctions against Iran.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)