India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
April 12 Hong Kong shares finished firmer on Tuesday, taking their cue from some buoyant markets in the region while shrugging off weakness in mainland China's markets.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 20,504.44, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 8,841.86 points.
Hong Kong shares drew some inspiration from bullish stocks in Japan, where main indexes rose more than 1 percent.
All main sectors in Hong Kong, with the exception of information technology stocks, ended the session in positive territory. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago