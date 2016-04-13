April 13 Hong Kong shares had their best day in
two months on Wednesday, with resources shares leading main
indexes up more than 3 percent to three-month highs after upbeat
China trade data offered fresh signs of economic stability.
The Hang Seng index rose 3.2 percent, to 21,158.71,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 4.0 percent, to
9,191.49 points.
China's March exports came in higher than forecast, rising
11.5 pct from a year earlier, the first increase since June and
the largest rise since February 2015. Imports fell 7.6 percent
from a year earlier, less than expected.
Reflecting the improving outlook for China's economy, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday nudged up forecasts
for China's growth this year, even as it trimmed the outlook for
the world.
Energy shares were bullish on Wednesday, with an index
tracking the sector surging 5.6 percent to a five-month
high, helped by jumps in oil heavyweights including Sinopec
, PetroChina and CNOOC.
Resources shares were also strong, inspired by a
rally in global commodity prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)