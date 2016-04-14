April 14 Hong Kong shares climbed to three-month
closing highs on Thursday, tracking global markets, as China's
upbeat March trade data lifted hopes for the country's
first-quarter GDP figures to be released on Friday.
The Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent, to 21,337.81
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.5 percent, to 9,237.90.
"We believe the recent trade, car sales and electricity
consumption data (in China) point to a potential upside surprise
to March data," Morgan Stanley wrote.
"In the near term, we continue to expect a cyclical
improvement as past stimulus measures are still filtering
through to the economy," it said.
Most sectors rose on Thursday, but resources and
energy shares fell as investors took profit following
Wednesday's jump.
(Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)