April 19 Hong Kong stocks tracked regional markets higher on Tuesday, with risk appetites rekindled by a rebound in crude oil prices which boosted most markets, traders said.

The Hang Seng index ended up 1.3 percent, to 21,436.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index rose 1.7 percent, to 9,244.45 points.

Energy shares surged on higher oil prices, with top Chinese oil producer PetroChina jumping 3.8 percent at HK$5.43. The financial sector also rose, led by index heavyweight HSBC Holdings, which gained 3.7 percent the day after its chief executive told shareholders the bank is studying the possibility of buying back some of its shares. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)