UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve sales
* Move comes as Goldman warns of renewed 2018 oil glut (Adds comments, updates prices)
April 19 Hong Kong stocks tracked regional markets higher on Tuesday, with risk appetites rekindled by a rebound in crude oil prices which boosted most markets, traders said.
The Hang Seng index ended up 1.3 percent, to 21,436.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index rose 1.7 percent, to 9,244.45 points.
Energy shares surged on higher oil prices, with top Chinese oil producer PetroChina jumping 3.8 percent at HK$5.43. The financial sector also rose, led by index heavyweight HSBC Holdings, which gained 3.7 percent the day after its chief executive told shareholders the bank is studying the possibility of buying back some of its shares. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BEIJING, May 23 China's April diesel exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.23 million tonnes, while gasoline exports rose 28.7 percent to 910,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.