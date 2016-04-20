April 20 Hong Kong stocks suffered their biggest loss in two weeks on Wednesday, falling roughly 1 percent, as a sharp sell-off in mainland China markets soured investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 21,236.31, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2 percent, to 9,134.42 points.

The market was relatively calm in early morning trade after overnight gains in U.S. and Eruopean stocks> But key indexes were then dragged lower by the Shanghai market, which posted its worst performance in eight weeks on Wednesday.

All main sectors fell in Hong Kong, with energy and utility sectors among the biggest decliners.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, fell 1.9 percent. Its founder Pony Ma said he plans to donate 100 million company shares, worth more than $2 billion, to a new charity fund in one of China's biggest philanthropic pledges. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)