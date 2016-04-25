US STOCKS-Wall Street skids amid Trump turmoil
* Indexes down: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.86 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to open)
April 25 Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, tracking regional markets, with financial and IT stocks leading the decline.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 21,304.44, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 8,986.33 points.
All sectors, with the exception of service shares, fell.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co dropped more than 3 percent after the company reported its worst quarterly loss on record.
Bucking the broader trend, shares of Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group jumped 3.7 percent in Hong Kong, after it said it would buy a stake in state-owned property company Calxon Group. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
May 17 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey caused alarm on Capitol Hill, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.