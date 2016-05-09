May 9 Hong Kong shares were firm on Monday,
despite a second consecutive tumble in mainland stocks, as
strength in many Asian markets and higher oil prices bolstered
investor appetites.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 20,156.81,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to
8,450.72 points.
While Hong Kong shares held steady, China stocks fell more
than 2 percent to eight-month lows, as investors saw hopes for a
solid economic recovery fade after the release of April trade
data.
The energy sector in Hong Kong rose in the morning
session as crude oil prices soared on supply woes stemming from
wildfires in Canada, but gave up gains and ended the session
slightly down.
