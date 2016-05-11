May 11 - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on whether a recent pick-up in China's economy was just a seasonal blip or something more sustainable.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 20,055.29 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent to 8,443.67.

Most sectors fell, but consumer and materials shares rose over 1 percent.

Strong March data had raised hopes that China's economy was bottoming out from a prolonged slump -- possibly allowing the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to be more cautious about additional policy easing this year. But mixed April data so far, weak factory surveys and surging debt levels have fueled doubts about whether the recovery has legs. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)