HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday despite a fall in mainland indexes.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 19,830.43, while the China Enterprises Index was flat at 8,306.56 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)