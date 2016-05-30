May 30 Hong Kong shares finished slightly higher on Monday, following marginal gains in mainland China indexes.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent to 20,629.39 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 8,624.76.

The total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)