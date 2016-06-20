June 20 Hong Kong stocks jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, their biggest one-day gain in almost a month, as Asian markets rebounded on hopes Britain will decide to remain in the European Union.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 percent, to 20,510.20, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8 percent, to 8,639.51 points.

Brexit fears abated as three British opinion polls ahead of the EU membership referendum on June 23 showed the "Remain" camp recovering some momentum, although the overall picture remained one of an evenly split electorate.

Most Hong Kong sectors rose, with financials and energy shares leading the gains.

But Hong Kong-listed shares of Vanke lost nearly 3 percent, after China's biggest developer said it would acquire a unit of Shenzhen Metro Group for 45.6 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) via a new share issue, making the state-owned subway operator its largest shareholder.

Shares of Stella International Holdings tumbled for a second session, after last week's warning of a significant drop in first-half profit.