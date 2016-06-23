June 23 Hong Kong shares rose for their fifth straight day on Thursday, reflecting growing optimism that Britain will vote to stay in the European Union.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,868.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 8,785.07 points.

But trading remains thin as investors took to the sidelines awaiting Thursday's referendum. Results will begin emerging early on Friday morning in Asia, with most expected between 0100 and 0300 GMT.

Besides roiling global financial markets, some analysts believe a Brexit could tip Britain, Europe and possibly the global economy into recession.

Gains in financial and service sectors offset losses in energy and IT shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)