June 23 Hong Kong shares rose for their fifth
straight day on Thursday, reflecting growing optimism that
Britain will vote to stay in the European Union.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,868.34,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to
8,785.07 points.
But trading remains thin as investors took to the sidelines
awaiting Thursday's referendum. Results will begin emerging
early on Friday morning in Asia, with most expected between 0100
and 0300 GMT.
Besides roiling global financial markets, some analysts
believe a Brexit could tip Britain, Europe and possibly the
global economy into recession.
Gains in financial and service sectors
offset losses in energy and IT shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)