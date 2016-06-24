(Correcting final paragraph for HSBC milestone and inserting
fall for financial sector index)
June 24 Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Friday,
joining the global market rout after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
But the mid-session panic-selling triggered by the Brexit
vote also attracted bargain hunting, which in the afternoon
helped the market recover much of its losses in heavy trading.
At the close, the benchmark Hang Seng index was down
2.9 percent, to 20,259.13, while the China Enterprises Index
also had lost 2.9 percent, to 8,530.10 points.
At one point, both indexes had fallen more 5 percent.
For the week, the HSI rose 0.4 percent, while HSCE was up
0.5 percent.
Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group,
said the market overreacted initially, but them gained some
compusure.
"After over-reaction, investors realized that Brexit won't
have an immediate huge impact... and won't suddenly cause a
financial crisis," he said, adding that next investors need to
watch reactions in the United States.
Shares fell across the board in Hong Kong, led by financial
and energy stocks.
British lender HSBC Holdings, at one point down
12.4 percent, ended the day off 6.6 percent, at its lowest close
since June 16. An index tracking Hong Kong-listed financial
stocks dropped 3.6 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)