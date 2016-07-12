July 12 Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday, joining a global equity rally after the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 hit a new high overnight.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 percent, to 21,224.74, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8 percent, to 8,855.31 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin)