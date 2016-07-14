July 14 Hong Kong shares finished up on Thursday, following other Asian bourses higher, on hopes the Bank of England will cut rates to ward off a possible recession that could impact some Hong Kong companies.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 21,561.06. The China Enterprises Index also gained 1.1 percent, to 9,010.10 points.

Gains were broad-based with finance, telecom, services and information technology stocks all rising.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)