Aug 1 Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets
higher, after disappointing U.S. economic growth data reduced
expectations of imminent rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 22,129.14,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to
9,129.20 points.
Gains in Hong Kong were in line with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which rose
over 1 percent, hitting its highest level in about a year.
U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent
annual rate in the April-June period, less than a half of a 2.6
percent growth rate economists had predicted. That reduced
expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates in the next
few months.
Most sectors rose, with resources and telecom
shares leading the gains.
