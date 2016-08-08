SHANGHAI Aug 8 Hong Kong stocks advanced to
eight-month highs on Monday, tracking gains in Asian markets, as
strong U.S. jobs data on Friday lifted investors' risk appetite
globally.
Both the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises
Index gained 1.6 percent to 22,494.76 and 9,276.56
points, respectively.
The Hang Seng closed at its highest level since Nov. 25,
2015.
U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 and the June
increase was revised upward to 292,000, the Labor Department
said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast July payrolls
would increase by 180,000.
The strong U.S. jobs data offset the impact from weak July
trade data from China reported on Monday.
All main sectors rose on Monday, with property and
IT shares particularly strong.
Property developer China Evergrande Group jumped
more than 4 percent to a three-month high, after the company
said it had bought a stake in rival Vanke and also
raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development
Co Ltd to 15 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk and Kim Coghill)