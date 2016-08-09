SHANGHAI Aug 9 Hong Kong shares ended little changed on Tuesday, taking a breather after hitting eight-month in highs the previous session, as falls in IT and utility stocks offset gains in energy and property plays.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 22,465.61 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 9,301.17 points.

Markets were unfazed by data showing that China's consumer price inflation eased to a six-month low, even as a long decline in producer prices continued to moderate, easing strains on some companies' balance sheets, particularly in heavy industries.

IT shares fell 0.4 percent and utility stocks 0.2 percent, offsetting gains in energy and property plays.

Energy shares rose 0.6 percent, while property shares advanced 0.5 percent.

Developer China Evergrande Group rose 0.9 percent, extending gains to the fourth straight day. The stock hit a three-month high after the company said it had bought a stake in rival Vanke and raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to 15 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)