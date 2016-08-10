SHANGHAI Aug 10 Hong Kong stocks touched to a
fresh eight-month high on Wednesday, before slipping back, as
yield-hungry investors continued to hunt for bargains.
The Hang Seng index ended the day up 0.1 percent to
22,492.43 points. The index has gained about 9 percent over the
past month.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.2
percent, at 9,315.50.
"Money is flowing into Hong Kong stocks because they're
relatively cheap compared with bonds," said Alex Wong, Hong
Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group.
"But since the rally is driven by liquidity, not fundamental
factors, I suspect the market will lose upward momentum before
long."
Wong noted that recent buying appeared concentrated in some
blue-chips that offer stable dividends, signalling that
investors were seeking stable returns at a time when interest
rates have turned negative in places such as Japan and Europe.
Hong Kong shares are now about 25 percent cheaper than their
mainland peers, according to an index comparing the
markets.
