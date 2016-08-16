SHANGHAI Aug 16 Hong Kong shares, like those in
many Asian markets, were roughly flat on Tuesday, as they cooled
off after reaching their highest point this year.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 22,910.84,
while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at
9,707.99 points.
Although share markets were lacklustre on Tuesday, there is
not much pessimism in Asia at present, thanks to a jump in oil
prices and investor expectations of an extended phase of easy
monetary policy around the globe.
On Wall Street on Monday, S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock
indexes all closed at life-time highs, gaining 0.3 to 0.6
percent
But financial shares in Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, pacing
sector weakness on the mainland.
The IT sector jumped nearly 2 percent, while
energy shares were firm on the higher oil prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)