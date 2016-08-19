Aug 19 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday as investors are cautious about the coming central bank chiefs' meeting in Wyoming.

Investors will be looking for clues about a U.S. rate hike at an annual meeting of central bank governors in Jackson Hole next week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,937.22, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 9,606.17 points.

For the week, HSI was up 0.7 percent, a third straight weekly gain, while HSCE gained 0.5 percent.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is introducing its new Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM), which would prevent extreme fluctuations and price volatility arising from trading incidents. The new mechanism will come into effect on Monday.

Analysts in Hong Kong expect the new VCM will only have very limited impact on the overall market. And they welcome the approval of a long-anticipated Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme and hope to see fund flows from mainland due to cheap valuations of shares listed on the Hong Kong market. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)