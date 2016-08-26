BRIEF-Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 26 Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday but were flat for the week, reflecting investor caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen will speak at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the global day. Investors await clues on U.S. monetary policies.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 22,909.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,550.04 points.
For the week, the market was roughly flat.
Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy and tech stocks (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
May 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE296A14JW4 BAJAJ FIN 365D 19-May-17 99.9754 8.9812 1 125 99.9754