Aug 29 Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated an interest
rate increase remains on the cards for this year.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,821.34,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to
9,497.82 points.
Yellen's relatively upbeat tone in a speech on Friday at the
Fed's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, weighed on Hong Kong stocks, which are more vulnerable
to global money flows.
The Fed chief said the case for a rate increase had
strengthened in recent months, with a lot of new jobs being
created, while economic growth looked likely to continue at a
moderate pace.
All major sectors, expect for IT, lost ground,
with consumer services stocks leading the decline, falling 1.5
percent.
Bucking the trend, Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd's
shares in Hong Kong rose 2.5 percent after it predicted an up to
91 percent profit increase in the first nine months of the year,
as government policies drive green car sales.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)