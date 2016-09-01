SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares rose on
Thursday and the main index finished at the highest level in
more than a year, helped by capital inflows from the mainland.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 23,162.34
points, the highest since Aug. 19, 2015.
The China Enterprises Index was up 0.7 percent, to
9,606.08 points.
The gains were supported by financial shares with its
subindex rising 1.5 percent.
Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings gained 2.8 percent
after Deutsche Bank raised its target price and the bank was a
co-bookrunner for a special drawing rights denominated bond in
China.
Investors from mainland China have bought shares in Hong
Kong in recent days as preparations for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong
Stock Connect proceed.
The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme is expected
to be launched in mid- or late November, Xinhua state news
agency reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the
securities regulator.
Chinese investors utilised nearly 40 percent of the total
southbound daily quota on Thursday under the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect scheme.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)