Sept 14 Hong Kong stocks were little changed on
Wednesday as traders were reluctant to make any big bets ahead
of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Hang Seng index finished down 0.1 percent at
23,190.64 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
fell 0.3 percent to 9,542.52 points.
Many investors stood on the sidelines with overnight losses
on Wall Street curbing risk appetite.
The city's financial markets will be open on Thursday but
will be closed on Friday for the mid-Autumn Festival.
All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
meeting on Sept. 20-21 as traders anxiously wait to see whether
the Fed will raise interest rates at the review, or provide
clues on when it might do so. Few traders expect a rate hike
next week and markets are pricing in only a roughly 50-50 chance
of one in December.
Sector performance was mixed. Energy stocks fell on
lower oil prices, but the consumer service sector was
firm.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)