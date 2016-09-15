Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Hong Kong stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as investors hunted for bargains after sharp losses earlier this week.
Casino stocks and financials outperformed, though trading was light due to a holiday in mainland China and ahead of a three-day weekend in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng index ended 0.6 percent higher at 23,335.59 points, with a sub-index of financial stocks up 1 percent.
But the HSI ended down 3.2 percent on the week as fears of a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months roiled global markets.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.6 percent to 9,595.73, but fell 4.6 percent on the week.
The city's financial markets will be closed on Friday for the mid-Autumn Festival. Trading resumes on Monday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
