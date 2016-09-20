Sept 20 Hong Kong stocks ended little changed on
Tuesday as investors were reluctant to stake out fresh positions
ahead of central bank policy decisions in the United States and
Japan.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 23,530.86
points, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged
at 9,751.44.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest
rates steady on Wednesday, while the Bank of Japan is seen
easing policy further, though economists are split over what
measures it will take.
Since the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, any
rate moves in the United States are usually followed by Hong
Kong banks.
The Hong Kong market continued to get support from mainland
China investors who have been snapping up blue-chips listed in
the city.
On Tuesday, 4.3 billion yuan ($644.59 million) worth of
Chinese money flowed into Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect.
Sector performance was mixed, with raw materials
and financial stocks up but IT shares down.
($1 = 6.6709 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)