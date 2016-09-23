SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Friday, dragged lower by financial shares and hit by a plunge
in Chinese money inflows, after investors took profits from the
previous day's jump triggered by the Federal Reserve's approach
on raising U.S. rates.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 23,686.48,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to
9,796.01 points.
But for the week, Hang Seng was up 1.5 percent, while HSCE
rose 2.1 percent.
Most sectors fell on Friday, with financial shares
leading the decline.
Appetites were curbed by signs that Chinese interest in Hong
Kong stocks has suddenly cooled, following strong and steady
inflows over the past month.
On Friday, only 500 million yuan ($74.97 million) flowed
into Hong Kong from mainland China via the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect, or 5 percent of the daily quota. Over the past
month, roughly 40 percent of that quota was used every day on
average.
($1 = 6.6696 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)