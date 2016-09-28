SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday, as sentiment cooled following the previous day's robust gain that partly stemmed from perceptions that Democrat Hillary Clinton put in the stronger performance in the first U.S. presidential debate.

Many investors regard her rival, Republican candidate Donald Trump, as a potential source of uncertainty for the global economy given his stance on trade issues.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 23,619.65, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 9,719.84 points.

Analysts have expressed concerns that a suspension of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect during the Sept 29-Oct 10 period due to China's National Day holiday would have a negative impact on market liquidity in Hong Kong, given mainland investors' contribution to the strong rally recently.

Reflecting cautious sentiment, shares in Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) made a flat debut in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)