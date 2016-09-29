Sept 29 Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets
higher on Thursday as major energy firms jumped after a surge in
oil prices triggered by a surprise agreement among OPEC members
to curb output.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 23,739.47
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8
percent to 9,794.33.
An index tracking Hong Kong's energy sector jumped
4.3 percent, as Chinese oil giants CNOOC, PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp rose sharply.
Oil prices climbed nearly 6 percent on Wednesday
after OPEC struck a deal to limit crude output, the
organization's first agreement to cut production since 2008. But
they dipped slightly in Asia on Thursday as the market grew more
sceptical about how OPEC would implement the plan.
Sentiment was also aided by signs of progress toward the
launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, an
eagerly-anticipated cross-border scheme that will link markets
in the two cities and possibly see more mainland Chinese money
flowing into Hong Kong equities.
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd published on its website
late Wednesday further information on the Shenzhen Connect to
facilitate business and technical preparation.
All the main sectors in Hong Kong, except for property
, ended the session in positive territory.
(Reporting by Samel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)