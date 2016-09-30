Sept 30 Hong Kong stocks fell the most in over two weeks on Friday, as global markets were knocked by worries about Deutsche Bank's financial health.

Still, strong money inflows from mainland China saw the benchmark Hang Seng Index jump 12 percent in the July-September period, the best quarterly performance in seven years.

Investors are now bracing for a week of trading without liquidity support from Chinese investors, who will be on Chinese National Day holiday next week.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.9 percent, to 23,297.15, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.2 percent, to 9,581.93 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was up 1.6 percent, and rose 1.4 percent for the month.

All main sectors fell, with telecom and financial shares leading the decline. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)