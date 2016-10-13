Oct 13 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday after
China's September trade data showed a sharp decline in exports,
raising fresh concerns about the trajectory of the world's
second-biggest economy and its currency the yuan.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent, to 23,031.30,
the biggest one-day loss since Sept. 30.
The China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent, to
9,496.85 points.
The disappointing China data fuelled a broader risk-off move
around the region. Japanese shares were down 0.4
percent.
Some analysts said the soft data also raised concerns that
China may pursue a weaker currency policy in the coming months,
stoking deflationary pressures for the rest of the region at a
time when corporate earnings' growth has slowed.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)