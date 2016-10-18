(Corrects percentage change in second paragraph to 1.6 percent and points to 23,394.39.)

Oct 18 Hong Kong shares rose the most in one-and-a-half months on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in Chinese stocks as Shanghai's U.S. dollar-denominated B shares stabilised following the previous day's sell-off.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.6 percent to 23,394.39 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent to 9,722.75.

China's A-share market was dragged lower on Monday by a sudden late-afternoon slump in the B-share index amid yuan depreciation fears, which analysts said was driven mainly by fear rather than fundamentals.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3 percent to 3,321.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 percent to 3,083.88.

Hong Kong shares were also boosted by data showing Chinese banks lent far more than expected in September.

Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($181 billion) in new loans last month, a three-month high and well above expectations, while money supply growth edged up, indicating the central bank is keeping policy accommodative to support economic growth.

Most sectors rose, with properties and construction and industrial stocks leading the gains.

Great Wall Motor jumped nearly 7 pct to a near 10-month high, while China Overseas Land rose more than 5 pct at one point.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim COghill)