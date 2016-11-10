SHANGHAI Nov 10 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Thursday from the previous session's 3-month low as global markets made a dramatic U-turn after a punishing selloff in the wake of Republican Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential election.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.9 percent, to 22,839.11, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8 percent, to 9,545.85 points.

Trump's stunning upset rattled market confidence on Wednesday, rippling through well laid investor positions that were unwound in a hurry in favour of safe-havens such as gold, sovereign bonds, and the Japanese yen.

Overnight, though, risk asset markets made sharp reversal as traders reassessed the economic implications of a Trump presidency with many seeing it ushering in higher growth.

Moreover, Robert Di, founding partner of investment firm RPower Capital, said that many investors were better prepared this time around after the Brexit shock.

"Brexit has taught investors how to deal with black swans," Di said.

"What's more important, many investors think Trump's policy is actually good for the U.S. economy in the long term. What's good for U.S. stocks is good for Hong Kong stocks."

Still, lingering uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy could cap market gains, he said.

All sectors rise in Hong Kong, with materials and IT stocks leading the gains, up over 3.6 percent and 2.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)