Nov 14 The Hong Kong stock market touched its
lowest point since Aug. 5 on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar
continue to take a toll after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election sent Treasury yields soaring.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.4 percent, to 22,222.22,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to
9,342.87 points.
"Hong Kong stocks are unlikely to have a strong rebound
soon," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director at Ample Finance
Group, adding that the rising U.S. dollar and falling long-term
government bond prices dampened shares in Hong Kong and other
emerging markets.
After Friday's market close, the Hong Kong government
reported cooling economic momentum in the third quarter.
Economists said Hong Kong would continue to face pressure from
global economic uncertainty as well as increasing tensions with
Beijing that could threaten stability and impede policymaking.
On Monday, shares fell across the board in Hong Kong, with
the information technology and property sectors leading the
decline.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)