Nov 18 Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, but
posted a fourth consecutive weekly loss amid worries the United
States will raise interest rates next month and a strong dollar
could keep drawing money there from emerging markets.
The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to
22,344.21, and lost 0.8 percent for the week.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2
percent on Friday, and for the week was down 0.9 percent.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in
Congressional testimony that the Fed could raise interest rates
'relatively soon'.
Most sectors in Hong Kong rose on Friday, with consumer good
and services sector up around 1 percent.
An index tracking raw materials lost nearly 2
percent this week after touching a nearly 16-1/2-month high last
week.
