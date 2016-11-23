Nov 23 Hong Kong shares held steady on
Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street's record run and
helped by Chinese money flowing into the city as the yuan
weakened further.
Gains were capped, however, by fears that a strengthening
dollar and a possible U.S. interest rate hike next month would
channel money away from emerging markets.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 22,676.69, while
the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to
9,665.99 points.
Sector performance was mixed. Financial and
property stocks rose but energy shares
corrected after recent gains.
HSBC said in its latest strategy report that it continues to
"have a relative preference for the Hong Kong market", because
of its attractive valuation and still strong, despite softening
southbound inflows from China amid yuan depreciation
expectations.
On Wednesday, Chinese investors spent 1.3 billion yuan
($188.61 million) buying Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Connect scheme, with a similar investment link between Hong
Kong and Shenzhen expected to be launched soon.
($1 = 6.8927 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)