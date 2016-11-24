Nov 24 Hong Kong's benchmark index retreated on
Thursday despite Wall Street maintaining a solid run, with
investors in emerging markets shifting attention back to the
impact of a surging U.S. dollar, and an increasingly likely U.S.
rate hike next month.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 22,608.49,
but the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to
9,678.77 points.
Performance was mixed on Thursday.
Strength in raw material shares - bolstered by
advancing commodity prices - is offset a correction in energy
and utility stocks.
Investors expect President-elect Donald Trumpt to adopt
economic policies that will boost growth, but also fuel
inflation, which will result in more interest rate increases
than had previously been foreseen.
Latest data signalling a brighter U.S. economic outlook
heightened already high expectations of a rate cut in December,
but it is the prospect of more to come that lies behind rising
U.S. yields and the surging dollar, which is raising fears of
capital outflows from Asia's emerging markets.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon
