Dec 5 Hong Kong stocks closed at two-week lows
on Monday as the launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong investment
link received a muted response, with risk appetite curbed by the
Italian referendum result and a tumble in mainland shares.
The main index in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent, to
22,505.55 points at the close, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,711.80 points.
The broader Asian market fell after Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned after voters rejected his
constitutional reform plan, knocking down the euro and raising
fears the political crisis could destabilise a shaky banking
sector in the euro zone's third biggest economy.
Sentiment was also soured by a slump in the Chinese market,
where a blue-chip index fell the most in six months
after China's top securities regulator warned of "barbaric"
leveraged share acquisitions.
Although the launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
is expected to channel fresh Chinese money into the city, there
was little excitement on Monday toward the long-awaited scheme.
An index tracking Hong Kong's small caps closed
nearly 0.4 percent lower on Monday, wiping out earlier gains.
Most sectors lost ground in Hong Kong, with an index
tracking mainland property developers listed in the city
among the worst casualties, falling over 2 percent. The
slide was partly driven by a 7.5 percent slump in Vanke
, which has been at the centre of a bidding war for
management control.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)